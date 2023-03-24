Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: MLB Is Philadelphia Phillies Player Rhys Hoskins OK? He Will Be out Indefinitely By Kelly Corbett Mar. 24 2023, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

A player, Rhys Hoskins, has been a standout player since joining the team in 2017. He currently ranks 12th in home runs and is in the 90th percentile in on-base percentage amongst 527 qualified hitters, per MLB News. But it's not just his stats that make him a catch, it's also his spirit. Last year, Rhys' teammates and alumni of the Phillies honored him with the Heart & Hustle award for his passion and constant embodiment of the game's values, spirit, and traditions.

Article continues below advertisement

But as of late, things haven’t been looking good for Rhys. During the Phillies’ 4-1 preseason win over the Tigers at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., Rhys did some major damage to his knee. Let's take a closer look at his injury and how he's doing now.

Article continues below advertisement

Rhys Hoskins will require reconstructive surgery after his injury.

During the second inning of the March 23 game, Rhys started backpedaling onto the outfield turf determined to catch the ball. Unfortunately, it hit the edge of his glove and as he tried to retrieve it, his left leg gave out. Rhys collapsed to the ground and started holding his knee.

Rhys was surrounded by his teammates and EMTs for several minutes. Eventually, a cart carried him off the field. “It was quiet,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said per MLB News. “Nobody was saying a word.” It was later announced on Twitter that he had torn his left ACL and will require reconstructive surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Phillies announce 1B Rhys Hoskins has a torn left ACL that will require reconstructive surgery. pic.twitter.com/bRfoEsg2D8 — MLB (@MLB) March 23, 2023

According to UC Health, it can take up to eight or nine months to recover from the surgery. During an episode of MLB Tonight, it was reported that Rhys will be out indefinitely, which is ultimately a devastating blow to the Phillies. Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos told MLB News how somber the mood became when the team realized the severity of his injury. “I just put my hand on his shoulder, but you know, no words needed to be said right there," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "Everybody knows exactly what’s going on. When something like that happens, it’s not taken lightly. I think every single person on that field around him [realized] the seriousness of that moment.’’ Fans are also feeling the pain of Rhys' injury and are sending him their best on Twitter.

I love you @rhyshoskins . Get better soon brotha! — Kevin (@K_Cyl) March 24, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Rhys Hoskins nearly won the World Series and then his knee exploded on a routine grounder in spring training. Can’t tell me Philly sports aren’t cursed — Skyler’s new account (@solidshepard12) March 24, 2023