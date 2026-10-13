Woman finds rice cooker on sale for $16 at Value Village. Then she pops the top "No one checked, just slapped the price tag." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Oct. 13 2026, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Iryna | Adobe Stock Woman finds rice cooker on sale for $16 at Value Village. Then she pops the top

A Value Village shopper made a startling discovery inside a rice cooker while perusing one of the store's locations. The shopper, who goes by Qbie (@qbie), documented her find online, which made a lot of people's stomachs turn after they saw what was inside.

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The video begins with Qbie spotting a white rice cooker sporting a decorative floral pattern on its side. When she inspects it further, she reveals that it's a Tiger-branded product, which has received high marks from rice cooker enthusiasts.

Additionally, she clocks a $15.99 price tag on the cooker, which is a good deal considering that an identical-looking model retails for $136.89 at Best Buy brand new. Now there are some signs of use on the rice cooker, but nothing that a quick wipe-down won't fix.

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However, after she opens the top of the cooker, she reveals that the item came with a bonus purchase inside—there's still a large portion of rice inside it. Qbie shared her thoughts on the discovery in a caption of her post: "Never forget," she writes.

The Rice Cooker Find Left Folks' Stomachs Roiling

Commenters who replied to the video were stunned that someone who sell a rice cooker with food still inside of it. "I'm gonna throw the d*mn up," one person penned. Another person was stunned that the rice wasn't rotting.

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"I'm more surprised that it doesn't look too moldy," another person on the app penned. But for others, they were miffed that employees at the store didn't perform due diligence and ensure there wasn't anything inside of the rice cooker prior to placing it on the shelf.

"No one checked, just slapped the price tag," someone else surmised. But there was another person who argued that, had they come upon a product with a similar issue, then they would have surely made it known to staff members.

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"I would happily walk up to the cashier, request a manager, and tell them you are walking away with the rice cooker for free. Otherwise, you're getting reported for a health code violation," they said. Others weren't so confident in bringing home a product that had food resting in it for a while.

"Bro, it's gonna smell so bad," they wrote. Also, there were more than a few people who wondered why anyone in their right mind would want to fork over cash for the item when they could get a new one for not that much more.

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Is Thrift Store Pricing Getting Out Of Hand?

According to one person, it's these kinds of unsavory finds that have made them fed up with shopping at thrift stores. "You can get a brand new rice cooker for $20-$25. And this wild a** thrift store wasn't $15 LMFAO. Thrift stores losing they mind fr," one penned.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, "This is why I can't deal with thrift store prices because they don't assess anything properly. If they were gonna price appropriately based on condition they would have noticed this."

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Many have opined that thrift store pricing has skyrocketed in recent years due to resellers. Enthusiasts who love visiting second-hand stores and consignment shops say that they've seen the average prices of items going up, and they believe individuals who buy up wares to sell online are to blame.

This article from The Quinnipac Article also opines on the ethics of this practice, stating that while "thrifting isn't evil," "reselling might be." The author argues that folks going to a thrift store to buy clothes in their size won't ruin supply for others. However, folks who are going in to turn a profit and buy anything and everything they could make a pretty penny on are.

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Food Inside Thrift Store Finds

Qbie isn't the only person to spot food inside of products in a thrift store. Local news station KOCO 5 reported on Goodwill employees who complained about shoppers treating the stores as if they were "a dump." Uneaten food and actual piles of trash were hauled off by folks and left in front of the store, along with a container of donuts being feasted on by ants, were found in the station's video on the phenomenon.

Other people have taken to social media with photos of the bizarre discoveries they've made inside items they purchased at thrift stores. For example, one Reddit user spotted a folded-up piece of paper that contained what looked like ash inside.

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A different person on the r/Depop sub wrote that they "used to work at a Goodwill store" and found unbelievable items mixed in with clothing. These included dead and live bugs, mouse droppings, and a symphony of malodorous smells. Consequently, they urged folks who thrift items for resale to always wash everything they decide to sell online.

Another Goodwill employee in this thread shared an anecdote about a couch for sale. A concerned customer approached them, claiming that something had crawled out of the furniture. Upon further inspection, it turned out to be a live baby bat. The employee then worked to get the little guy outside, which they were able to do successfully. They surmised that the person who dropped it off must've kept the item in their garage, and the bat was inside and headed into the couch for shelter.

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