Is Richard Dreyfuss Married? Submerging Into the 'Jaws' Star's Love Life The seasoned actor celebrates the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's classic in the middle of a health scare. By Diego Peralta Published July 15 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: CBS

The world knows actor Richard Dreyfuss for his role in Jaws, Steven Spielberg's timeless classic about a small town that wants to get rid of a shark. The performer also appears in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, American Graffiti, and The American Present. Regardless of the roles he took on later in his career, there's something audiences can't deny. Richard Dreyfuss built a career for himself in the entertainment industry thanks to his role in Jaws.

The public has admired the actor for his talent on the screen for many years, but not much is known about his personal life behind the cameras. An emerging taIent such as Richard might've had the chance to break some hearts back in the day. But as an old man, the actor might have decided to find someone to share the third act of his life with. Is Richard Dreyfuss married? Here's what we know about the veteran actor's love life and who is involved in it.

Is Richard Dreyfuss married?

Yes, Richard Dreyfuss has been married to Svetlana Erokhin since 2006, according to CBS News. The couple has enjoyed nearly two decades of mutual support and growing old together in the public eye. Richard's fame turns his marriage into a more unpredictable union than one between people who don't spawn plenty of media attention. Svetlana has been present for the challenges Richard has faced while growing old, including a health scare in the summer of 2025.

The Jaws actor was previously married to Jeramie Rain, Big Issue reports. Richard's first wife was known for her work as both an actor and a producer, with Jeramie showing up in projects such as The Abductors and The Last House on the Left. After that, Richard was married to Janelle Lacey from 1999 to 2005. Richard and Jeramie had three children together: Emily, Harry, and Ben.

A year after breaking up with the mother of his children, the actor got married to the person who remains by his side. Almost two decades after they got married, Richard and Svetlana continue to share plenty of special moments together. The couple is constantly seen on the red carpet related to the events the actor is invited to. According to International Business Times, Richard and Svetlana live in San Diego, Calif.

Who is Svetlana Erokhin?

Not much is known about what Svetlana does for a living, according to Legit. While the fact that she came from Russia is publicly known, other aspects of Svetlana's life remain a mystery for Richard's loyal fans.

Regardless of how coy Svetlana Erokhin is when presenting herself in front of the press, fans have taken notice of how loving the star is when it comes to her husband. In an Instagram post related to Richard's health scare that took place in 2025, Svetlana's voice can be heard in the background.