Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Richard Gere's Award-Winning Acting Career Has Earned Him a Pretty Penny

He's come a long way since the '70s.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Published Nov. 21 2024, 3:21 p.m. ET

richard gere
Source: mega

Hollywood heartthrob Richard Gere has had an interesting career, to say the least. With massive credits like Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and American Gigolo, among others, the actor has solidified his place in stardom and sex-symbolism (it sounds wrong but it feels right, OK?)

But after decades in the spotlight, and during a time that some might consider to have been the peak of his career, he was banned from attending the Oscars for 20 years for political comments made while presenting an award.

Article continues below advertisement

In the present day, his career has become a bit calmer, and he's still taking on projects — and make no mistake, he's certainly still raking in that dough. So, how what is Richard Gere's current net worth?

richard gere in 1990
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

What is Richard Gere's net worth?

Following a decades-long series of major career successes that turned him into a household name, Richard is reportedly working with a whopping net worth of around $120 million.

He made the news recently for his unexpected, un-TV-friendly antics — namely, flipping Today Show host Savannah Guthrie the bird live on air — and it's certainly not his first controversy. Outside of acting, the star certainly seems to have an outspoken way about him, with little regard to how it will affect his public image.

Richard Gere

Actor

Net worth: $120 million

Richard Gere is an American humanitarian and actor best known for his roles in Pretty Woman, American Gigolo, and more. As of 2024, he is still acting, with a starring role in Paramount Plus's The Agency.

Birthdate: Aug. 31, 1949

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Penn.

Education: University of Massachusetts Amhurst

Mother: Doris Ann

Father: Homer George Gere

Spouse: Cindy Crawford (m. 1991 – div. 1995), Carey Lowell (m. 2002 – div. 2016), Alejandra Silva (m. 2018)

Children: Homer James Jigme (b. 2000), Alexander (b. 2019), James (b. 2020)

Article continues below advertisement

In 1993, he got himself banned from the Academy Awards for using his platform to criticize the "horrendous, horrendous human rights situation" in Tibet, name-dropping the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Deng Xiaoping.

richard gere
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

What are Richard Gere's politics?

As mentioned, Richard Gere has a history of being politically outspoken and has even paid a big price for voicing his opinions. However, most of his public political views and affiliations have to do with international affairs — so where does he stand on things as a U.S. citizen?

Well, with news of his move to Spain spreading like wildfire, many assumed it had to do with Trump's 2024 election win. But while that's not necessarily the truth, Richard has been a staunch supporter of the Democratic party for years.

In 2010, he retroactively criticized George Bush and his handling of the war in Iraq, calling him a "very poor president." He also publicly endorsed and financially supported Hillary Clinton during her run for office in 2016.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Richard Gere Is Leaving the United States and With That, We Lose One of Our Most Handsome Men

Richard Gere's Wife Is More Than 30 Years His Junior

Richard Gere Was Banned From the Oscars for 20 Years Following His Political Remarks

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.