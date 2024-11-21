Home > Entertainment Richard Gere's Award-Winning Acting Career Has Earned Him a Pretty Penny He's come a long way since the '70s. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 21 2024, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: mega

Hollywood heartthrob Richard Gere has had an interesting career, to say the least. With massive credits like Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and American Gigolo, among others, the actor has solidified his place in stardom and sex-symbolism (it sounds wrong but it feels right, OK?) But after decades in the spotlight, and during a time that some might consider to have been the peak of his career, he was banned from attending the Oscars for 20 years for political comments made while presenting an award.

In the present day, his career has become a bit calmer, and he's still taking on projects — and make no mistake, he's certainly still raking in that dough. So, how what is Richard Gere's current net worth?

What is Richard Gere's net worth?

Following a decades-long series of major career successes that turned him into a household name, Richard is reportedly working with a whopping net worth of around $120 million. He made the news recently for his unexpected, un-TV-friendly antics — namely, flipping Today Show host Savannah Guthrie the bird live on air — and it's certainly not his first controversy. Outside of acting, the star certainly seems to have an outspoken way about him, with little regard to how it will affect his public image.

Richard Gere Actor Net worth: $120 million Richard Gere is an American humanitarian and actor best known for his roles in Pretty Woman, American Gigolo, and more. As of 2024, he is still acting, with a starring role in Paramount Plus's The Agency. Birthdate: Aug. 31, 1949 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Penn. Education: University of Massachusetts Amhurst Mother: Doris Ann Father: Homer George Gere Spouse: Cindy Crawford (m. 1991 – div. 1995), Carey Lowell (m. 2002 – div. 2016), Alejandra Silva (m. 2018) Children: Homer James Jigme (b. 2000), Alexander (b. 2019), James (b. 2020)

In 1993, he got himself banned from the Academy Awards for using his platform to criticize the "horrendous, horrendous human rights situation" in Tibet, name-dropping the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Deng Xiaoping.

What are Richard Gere's politics?

As mentioned, Richard Gere has a history of being politically outspoken and has even paid a big price for voicing his opinions. However, most of his public political views and affiliations have to do with international affairs — so where does he stand on things as a U.S. citizen?

Well, with news of his move to Spain spreading like wildfire, many assumed it had to do with Trump's 2024 election win. But while that's not necessarily the truth, Richard has been a staunch supporter of the Democratic party for years.