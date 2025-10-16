What Is Actor Richard Gere's Religion? A New Documentary Sheds Light His documentary 'Wisdom of Happiness' was released on Oct. 16, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 16 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of actor and Pretty Woman star Richard Gere are in for a treat. Richard is the producer of Wisdom of Happiness, a documentary about the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso. The documentary was directed by Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis, and it was released on Oct. 16, 2025.

Richard appeared on the Today show to discuss the new documentary, and now his fans are curious about his religious beliefs. So, what is Richard Gere's religion?

Richard has been practicing the Buddhist religion for more than 50 years.

Richard said that talking to the Dalai Lama is like "talking to a favorite uncle" during an interview with GQ. "Even from the first time I met him, he's completely simple and direct and honest," he said. "There's no pretense about him whatsoever. So it's like talking to a favorite uncle, or your idealized version of your dad, or a college professor who you thought was just the greatest guy in the world."

Richard told the outlet that he was raised in a Methodist household with a father who was devoted to his faith. "I grew up in a Methodist house, with deeply compassionate people," he said. "Everyone thought my dad was going to become a minister. He didn't, but he was very involved with the church, and, for most of his life, insurance was his profession, and he sold insurance like he was a minister. He was protecting people. And in the community, if you had a problem, you go to Homer Gere."

Richard added that he still had questions about himself and the universe, and he began reading more about Buddhism after leaving college to pursue acting in New York City. "As I left college and became an actor in New York, I started taking it more seriously and really reading and thinking about it," recalled the actor. "Zen Buddhism was the first system that struck me, and I was lucky to find good teachers in New York to study with. So most of my twenties was having a daily meditation practice in the Zen tradition."

The Primal Fear actor first met the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, India, in 1981, and the two men have been close friends ever since. However, he said the documentary is not about their friendship, but about the Dalai Lama's life. "The core of this is him teaching and his perspective about why this world is crazy that we’re living in right now," said Richard. "And how we can get out of it."

Richard's wife, Alejandra Silva, is also a Buddhist and shared a 90th birthday message to the Dalai Lama back in July on Instagram. "Your Holiness, my beloved Friend, Teacher, and guiding Light," she wrote. "Happy 90th Birthday! Today the whole world pauses to honor the luminous life you have lived, but for me it is also a deeply personal celebration of the warmth, wisdom, and playful joy you have so generously shared."