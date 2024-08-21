Home > Entertainment Richard Simmons Often Raved About His Big Brother — All About Lenny Simmons "I had the great fortune of growing up with a wonderful older brother," Richard said. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 21 2024, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: X/@theweightsaint Richard Simmons (center) with brother Lenny (left) and Lenny's wife Cathy (right) in 2013

The world knew fitness icon Richard Simmons for the joy and excitement he brought to people via his infectious personality. In fact, when Richard died in July 2024, his big brother, Lenny, wanted people to focus on that joy, instead of being sad.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard spoke a lot about Lenny. He would write about him on social media, and he liked to post old black-and-white photos from their childhood, from their formal portraits to their silly Halloween outings to everything in between. Here's what we know about Lenny, based on what his proud younger brother said about him.

Source: Facebook/Richard Simmons Richard as a baby (left) with big brother Lenny (right)

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Simmons's brother, Lenny, was his only sibling.

Richard was born Milton Teagle Simmons on July 12, 1948, to father Leonard Douglas Simmons Sr. and mother Shirley May (née Satin). Richard was their second child, after Leonard Jr., who'd been born 20 months before Richard, on the day before Halloween.

It was clear that Lenny played a major role in Richard's life. The fitness guru would write about him a lot on social media, including a heartfelt Facebook post about his brother in March 2017: "Do you have brothers and sisters who mean the world to you? I had the great fortune of growing up with a wonderful older brother. Even though his name is Leonard, Jr., I called him Baba from the very beginning! I don’t know what I’d do without him. Thank you, Baba. I love you. xoxo"

Article continues below advertisement

He was born one day before Halloween…20 months before I came bouncing out. I called him BaBa but his real name is Lenny. He was so cute my parents entered him in a beautiful baby contest. He won and received an elaborate baby book and a camera! Lenny was not affectionate. — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) February 13, 2024

In February 2024, Richard posted a thread to X (formerly known as Twitter) all about his brother. He said that when Lenny was a baby, he was "so cute my parents entered him in a beautiful baby contest. He won and received an elaborate baby book and a camera!"

Article continues below advertisement

Richard also said that even though his brother wasn't affectionate, that didn't stop Richard from hugging him. Richard also raved about how smart his brother was, and how he liked to mess with Lenny by touching the food on Lenny's plate even though his big brother hated that.

But that did not stop me! I would hug on him. He was so smart in school…if there was a higher grade than A he would have gotten it. I thought F was for fabulous. Now Lenny had a rule. You could not touch the food on his plate. — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) February 13, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"Lenny’s number was called for the Vietnam war and off he went," Richard added. "I was devastated! He came back a little more serious, and really never wanted to talk about his time there."

"When he came back he worked for the government for decades," he continued. "He met a lady name Cathy and they married. I was his best man. I cried so much Cathy had to give me her handkerchief. They are now retired and dedicate their time [to] an organization named Kiwanis."

Article continues below advertisement

When he came back he worked for the government for decades. He met a lady name Cathy and they married. I was his best man. I cried so much Cathy had to give me her handkerchief. They are now retired and dedicate their time an organization named Kiwanis. — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) February 13, 2024

"So my brother and I ended up doing the same thing … helping people," he concluded his thread. "Say hi to your siblings for me. Love, Richard."

Article continues below advertisement

After Richard Simmons died, his brother Lenny asked that people celebrate his life.

After Richard's death on July 13, 2024 — just a day after the star had turned 76 — Lenny posted a statement to Richard's website saying: "Hello everyone, I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help."

Article continues below advertisement

"So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life!" his statement continued. "He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on." He concluded by saying that his family was "in shock" and asked folks to "[p]lease respect the family at this difficult time."

Richard Simmons's official cause of death was revealed by his brother Lenny in a statement.