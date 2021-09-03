Rick James Was a Father of Four

Rick James is one of the biggest names of the '70s and early '80s funk music, having penned hits like "Fire and Desire," "Give It to Me Baby," and of course, "Super Freak." But in addition to his raw talent, Rick also had a substance abuse problem that affected nearly all his relationships.

Rick’s first wife was Kelly Misener. The two were married in 1974, but the union didn’t last long and the couple split just five years later, in 1979. Although the marriage didn’t last, Kelly always had nice things to say about Rick.

“Rick had an uncanny knack of endearing himself to people,” she explained, per Citizen Freak. “He was quite a charming guy and for all his faults, he was one of the most unique individuals I’ve ever met.”