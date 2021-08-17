Rick Springfield Says He "Wasn't Always the Good Guy" in His Marriage on 'Just B With Bethenny Frankel'

The musician celebrated the 40th anniversary of his fifth studio album, "Working Class Dog," in Feb. 2021. The album featured the hit song "Jessie's Girl," which went to the No. 1 spot in the U.S. and earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

For decades, Rick Springthorpe, who is better known by his performing name, Rick Springfield , has been releasing music, touring around the world, and working on top TV shows.

Outside of his professional accolades, Rick has a lot to celebrate in his personal life as well. The singer has been married to Barbara Porter for decades. He opened up to Bethenny Frankel about how he makes his relationship last on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast.

Now, the song is getting a new life as a popular sound on TikTok.

Rick Springfield says he wasn't always "the good guy in the relationship" with his wife, Barbara.

During his appearance as the guest on the Aug. 17 episode of Bethenny's podcast, Rick discusses his relationship with Barbara Porter at length. The couple first met at Sound City Studios in California. Rick was recording music there (it's where he worked on "Jessie's Girl" and "Working Class Dog") while Barbara worked at the front desk. "I was seeing another girl at the time," he says on the podcast. "When I split up with her, I started dating Barbara."

Several years after they met, Rick and Barbara wed in 1984. The spouses have two sons adult together, Liam and Joshua Springthorpe. "She's amazing. She's one of those people that everybody loves, and she's absolutely truthful," Rick says about his wife's best qualities. "She's an absolute people person, and that's her passion. She's an incredible spirit."

As for how the two manage to keep their relationship strong after nearly 37 years of marriage, Rick says that they find it important to seek counseling and advice. "I wasn't always the good guy in the relationship. We've weathered some storms, as any relationship has, but we've also had a great, close connection — and we've maintained that," he explains. "A couple of times, we've gone to people we know and counselors and that to help us through rough spots. I'm a big believer in that, too. ... You go to a third person that you respect."

