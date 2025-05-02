Filipino Actor Ricky Davao Died at Age 63 — His Cause of Death Revealed "His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 2 2025, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rickyad

Actor Ricky Davao, known for his roles in Dog Nation and Fuccbois, died on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Filipino actor was 63 years old at the time of his death.

Ricky's death follows his life of dominating the screen in the Philippines for decades. His family, including his daughter, fellow actor Arabella Davao, shed some light on his cause of death. Here's what to know.

What was Ricky Davao's cause of death?

Ara confirmed Ricky died on her Instagram account on May 1. The actor posted a photo of her dad and tagged his other daughter, Rikki Mae, and his son, Kenneth. The post included a black and white image of Ricky, followed by a caption confirming his cause of death was due to "complications related to cancer."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ricky Davao," the statement read. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and loved ones, after bravely facing complications related to cancer.

"For more than four decades, he dedicated his life to the craft of acting and directing. His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire. Most of all he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend."

"We are deeply grateful for your prayers, love, and kind messages during this difficult time," the statement ended. "Details about his memorial service will be shared soon."

Born Frederick Charles Caballes Davao, Ricky got started in the entertainment industry as a dancer before he caught the acting bug and considered dancing his first love. He landed small roles throughout the 1970s and booked his first official role in 1982's Dormitoryo! Buhay Estudyante as Sonny.