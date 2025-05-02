Filipino Actor Ricky Davao Dies at 63 — Inside His Family and Past Marriage Ricky Davao is survived by his girlfriend as well as his ex-wife and three kids. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 2 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @rickyad

On Friday, May 2, 2025, Filipino actor and director Ricky Davao tragically passed away from complications related to cancer. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a social media statement, honoring his legacy by writing, "His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire."

They also shared that Ricky died "peacefully," surrounded by his loved ones — a detail that has led many fans to wonder about his personal life. In fact, one question in particular has emerged: Was Ricky Davao married at the time of his death? Here's everything we know.

Ricky Davao was married to actress Jackie Lou Blanco.

In 1989, Ricky Davao married Filipino actress and aerobic instructor Jackie Lou Blanco. Their love story began when Jackie Lou filled in for Snooky Serna during an episode of GMA Supershow. Ricky was originally meant to serenade Snooky, but with her absence, Jackie Lou stepped in — and that fortunate moment sparked a romance that eventually led to marriage!

However, in 2023, Jackie Lou confirmed that she and Ricky had separated. During an appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, she reflected on their past. When asked what she would change if given the chance, she replied, "If I could change anything, I wish Ricky and I hadn't broken up — if I could change him."

The couple had three grown children and, despite their separation, remained committed to co-parenting. "What I can only do now — well both of us, because my children are older — is to still co-parent," she told the host. "And to do what we can with what we have now. Because you can't change that."

Though she admitted they weren't "the best of friends," Jackie Lou disclosed that she and Ricky lived just two streets apart, making it easy for their children to move between homes in case of any emergencies.

She then described her and Ricky's dynamic, telling the host, "If I have to tell Ricky something that I can't say in person, I text him. Sometimes he'll answer, something he doesn't, but even if he doesn't answer, no matter what I approach him about, he makes a way so I'm OK with that." At the time of his death, Ricky was in a relationship with a woman named Mayeth MaLca.

Ricky Davao leaves behind three kids.

During their marriage, Ricky Davao and Jackie Lou Blanco welcomed three kids: Kenneth, Rikki Mae, and Arabella "Ara" Davao. Rikki Mae and Ara seemed to inherit their parents' artistic passion, choosing to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

Ricky experienced the classic "proud dad moment" when Ara landed a role in the popular action series FPJ's Batang Quiapo. In a 2024 interview with Inquirer, he shared how deeply invested he was in her growth as an actress, functioning as both supporter and critic.

"I watch her and critique her," he said. "There were times when I'd say, 'You should have done this instead,' and she would just smile at me. I also realized that you cannot make actors act the way you do it because they have their own way of doing it. The main focus is understanding the material at hand."