Rico León Is the Latest Host to Join the HGTV Family — Is He Married?

Another day, another HGTV host to get acquainted with. Fans of the network know that home renovation and real estate shows are a constant — from Flip or Flop to Fix My Flip.

As such, viewers are introduced to an array of real estate experts, contractors, interior design aficionados, and more through the network. The upcoming series Rico to the Rescue — which helps Denver homeowners navigate bad contractor work— is a hot topic. Thus, folks are looking to learn more about the host, Rico León.