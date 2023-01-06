Rico León Is the Latest Host to Join the HGTV Family — Is He Married?
Another day, another HGTV host to get acquainted with. Fans of the network know that home renovation and real estate shows are a constant — from Flip or Flop to Fix My Flip.
As such, viewers are introduced to an array of real estate experts, contractors, interior design aficionados, and more through the network. The upcoming series Rico to the Rescue — which helps Denver homeowners navigate bad contractor work— is a hot topic. Thus, folks are looking to learn more about the host, Rico León.
Rico is a contractor, homeowner, and HGTV’s first Latino host. With social media always digging into the dating lives of public figures, many are wondering if Rico is a taken man.
So, is Rico León married? Here’s everything that we know.
Rico León appears to be #TeamSingle right now.
A wise person once said you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. And for folks that find themselves yearning for a chance to date Rico, you may want to practice your game.
Judging by the looks of Rico’s Instagram page, it appears that the 35-year-old is currently single. While there are a few posts with Rico pictured with women, he makes it a point to share that those women are close friends.
Interestingly, GossipNextDoor reports that Rico was seemingly in a relationship, sometime in 2022. The outlet shares that Rico once alluded to having a girlfriend and spoiling her all year round.
That said, Rico is the type that prefers to keep his romantic dealings private. After all, people have proven themselves to be very nosy, and these days, your relationships become headlines.
So, there is a chance that Rico may still be in a relationship. The only way we’ll know for sure is if the host spills the tea. Until then, it appears that Rico is available.
Rico’s sole mission is to educate homeowners on how to deal with contractors.
It’s no secret that homeowners have been burned by inadequate contractors in the past. Since Rico has extensive knowledge of the contracting world and home ownership, he’s determined to help homeowners bring their desired projects to life.
“Since I’ve been in so many bad contractor situations myself, I want to educate homeowners about what exactly to do in every type of scenario,” Rico said via HGTV. “I hope with my knowledge, I can create real solutions between contractors and homeowners. That's my new ‘why.”’
Additionally, Rico has shared a few tips for homeowners looking for the perfect contractor which includes doing your due diligence.
“If someone has a lot of good reviews, that's a huge plus,” Rico says via HGTV. “Ask for three references from the contractor you’re looking to hire, then give the references a call and get photos of the work the contractor did in their homes.”
Folks that are looking for more gems in the world of home ownership should add Rico to the Rescue to their watch list.
Rico to the Rescue premieres Saturday, January 7 at 9p.m. EST on HGTV.