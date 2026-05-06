Fans Are Analyzing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Emotional Met Gala Argument "I'm sure they just wanna get home and sleep." By Alisan Duran Published May 6 2026, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked concern among fans after TMZ shared a video showing the couple appearing tense following the 2026 Met Gala. In the clip, the pair sit inside a sprinter van while talking seriously after leaving fashion’s biggest night, leading some viewers online to speculate that the couple was arguing.

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The video quickly spread across X, where fans debated whether Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were simply exhausted after the event or dealing with relationship issues behind the scenes. Despite the online chatter, witnesses who attended the Met Gala told TMZ that the couple appeared happy together throughout the evening.

Source: MEGA

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Did A$AP Rocky cheat on Rihanna? Fans quickly jumped to conclusions.

Although some social media users immediately began speculating about cheating rumors after seeing the video, there is currently no evidence that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna. Neither of them has publicly addressed the online claims, and multiple fans defended the couple after the footage surfaced.

In the clip, Rihanna appears visibly tired while speaking to A$AP Rocky inside the vehicle. At one point, the rapper avoids eye contact as the singer continues talking, causing some viewers to assume the pair were having an argument. However, the exchange remained calm throughout the video, with no yelling or visible aggression between them.

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👀 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appear exhausted after a long Met Gala night. pic.twitter.com/9bDIbo6thC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2026 Source: X/@TMZ

Several fans on X pointed out that the interaction looked like a normal conversation between two exhausted parents after a long night. One user wrote, “Imagine having all those little kids.... I'm sure they just wanna get home and sleep for a while before one of the babies wakes up.”

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Another user suggested the pair were probably drained after spending hours at the Met Gala and then attending after-parties. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share three children together — sons RZA and Riot, along with their youngest child, Rocki — which many fans noted could explain why the couple appeared tired following the event.

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Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? The couple have not confirmed a wedding.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together publicly since 2020 after years of friendship, but the couple have never confirmed that they are married. Despite ongoing speculation from fans, neither star has announced an engagement or wedding ceremony.

The pair have become one of entertainment’s most high-profile celebrity couples over the past several years. They made their official red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2021 and have continued attending the event together ever since.

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During this year’s Met Gala, A$AP Rocky praised Rihanna while speaking to Variety on the red carpet. “She’s shining like a diamond,” he said while discussing Rihanna’s look for the evening. The singer later turned heads in a Maison Margiela outfit designed by Glenn Martens.