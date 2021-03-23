The Rihn Family Is Starring in the Latest Discovery Plus Show, 'Pig Royalty'

Get ready to add another series to your reality show lineup. Thanks to the streaming service Discovery Plus, we're getting a look into the life of pig competitors. On a show called Pig Royalty , we'll be following two families: the Balero family and the Rihn family, who battle it out in pig competitions.

It may come as a shock, but Pig Royalty makes these competitions well worth the effort to win. According to a press release about the show, winners can get prizes like money, scholarships, or Texas-sized belt buckles that show off their accomplishments.

The Rihn family isn’t trying to lose. They live and breathe these competitions. Get to know the family and see just how important pigs are to their everyday life.