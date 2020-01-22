We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Mr. Peanut Is Dead, but Instead of Eulogies He's Getting Brutal Roasts

It's a bit unfortunate that Planters decided to launch a campaign killing off their famous monocle-wearing mascot Mr. Peanut on the same day it was announced that Monty Python founder Terry Jones has died, but it's 2020, capitalism is crumbling, and nothing is surprising anymore, so here we are. 

In a cryptic tweet, the official Mr. Peanut account announced that the dapper peanut man had kicked the bucket at the moldy old age of 104. And people kind of went wild, but maybe not in the way you'd expect. Most are glad to be rid of that dusty old relic and believe Mr. Peanut, like all bad nuts, is roasting in hell. 