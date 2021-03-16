Being a Member of the Swet Shop Boys Is Riz Ahmed's Other Biggest Claim to Fame

The Wembley, U.K. native has been building a following alongside rapper Heems as the Swet Shop Boys. The group was founded to offer a fresh take on hip-hop music with the added spin of addressing issues prominent within their own ethnic groups.

In 2005, while he was still getting his feet wet in the industry, Riz actually won a series of U.K.-based rap competitions. He took part in the likes of Hit & Run night in Oxford, the Jump-Off, Battlescars, and DJ Nihal’s Bombay Bronx.