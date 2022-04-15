Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Roar'? What We KnowBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 15 2022, Published 9:24 a.m. ET
Based on Cecelia Ahern's best-selling short story collection with the same title, the new Apple TV Plus anthology series Roar chronicles the surreal tales of eight women who are subjected to different forms of prejudice.
Starring Insecure creator Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman, and more, Season 1 of the series addresses questions about the systemic erasure of Black voices, the problems plaguing working mothers, and the destabilizing experience of caring for one's aging parents. Will there be a Season 2?
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Roar'?
Season 1 of Roar arrived on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 15, 2022. A treat for Cecelia Ahern fans and everyone with an appreciation for fables with an otherworldly feel, the anthology series tackles issues such as the psychological complications of becoming a "trophy wife."
Its bold embrace of the uncanny is bound to become a hit among viewers from every walk of life. Apple TV Plus has yet to announce its decision regarding a Season 2. While Season 1 consists of eight episodes, Cecelia Ahern's book, which serves as the source material, has 30 stories, so there's plenty of material, should the series continue.
The fast-growing streaming platform put in a series order for Season 1 of Roar on March 2, 2021.
Liz Flahive (the creator of GLOW) and Carly Mensch (the executive producer of GLOW and the supervising producer of Orange Is the New Black) serve as the creators. The inventive approach, the beautiful cinematography, and the cleverly-selected fables have already garnered the series a great deal of critical acclaim.
Some reviewers point to its shortcomings in drawing attention to systemic issues such as poverty — which affects a disproportionate percentage of women-identifying folk. But its considerable star power and clever approach will likely make Roar appealing to many.
Season 1 of 'Roar' offers an inventive adaptation of the short stories in Cecelia Ahern's 2018 bestseller.
The eight episodes in Season 1 of Roar borrow their titles from the short stories in Cecelia's book. Season 1, Episode 1 is titled, "The Woman Who Disappeared." Meanwhile, the first short story in the book is titled, "The Woman Who Slowly Disappeared."
The anthology series takes creative liberties to strong effect. Instead of charting the heartbreaking demise of a woman diagnosed with a rare health condition causing her chromosomes to disappear, which is what the short story is about, Season 1, Episode 1 of Roar revolves around a woman who falls silent after a group of greedy TV execs offers to turn her memoir into a VR experience — effectively erasing her life's work.
Should Apple TV Plus greenlight Season 2 of Roar, the creative team behind the series would have plenty of short stories to pick from. And the creativity of Season 1's storylines means the narrative possibilities are endless.
Season 1 of Roar is available on Apple TV Plus now.