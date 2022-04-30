Rob Font Girlfriend: UFC Star and Kathryn Frias Swap Instagram LoveBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 30 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
We’ve already told you about Marlon Vera’s wife, and as it turns out, Marlon’s upcoming UFCopponent Rob Font also has a partner who has been his longtime support system. Rob Font’s girlfriend is Kathryn Frias, whom fans have seen at his bouts and all over his Instagram account.
“I just love the times when I’m beside ya,” the UFC star wrote in March, captioning a pic of himself and Kathryn.
And Kathryn returns the love on her Instagram account, too. “Another year with you,” she wrote in October 2021 as she and Rob marked another anniversary. “May God continue to bless us with all the things that make us, us. Through the highest highs, and the lowest lows, I’ll always choose this. I’ll always choose you. Happy anniversary, Rob. I love you.”
Rob and Kathryn have been an item since at least 2013.
In fact, Kathryn has been singing Rob’s praises on Instagram for years now. “My stud muffin with his new baby,” she wrote in September 2013, posting a photo of Rob with a CES championship belt.
And in 2016, Rob described Kathryn’s support in an MMA Fighting interview, saying she helped him get through an 18-month layoff. “I’m fortunate to have a girlfriend who can secure the day-to-day bills, the day-to-day finances,” he said at the time. “So it didn’t hurt that much for me on that level.”
He went on: “She’s been taking care of me with finances since like 2010, so it wasn’t that big of a deal for me. She’s my biggest supporter, and really, this whole year, year and a half, I’ve just been training, getting better, and she’s been taking care of everything. … The pressure’s there, man. The pressure’s there. She definitely wants that money back. I definitely gotta go out there and perform.” (And perform he did. He defeated Joey Gomez at UFC Fight Night 81 on the night that the interview was published.)
As Rob continues his UFC career, Kathryn says she’s “a fan every time.”
The ESPN+ series UFC Destined also gave fans a glimpse into Rob’s life with Kathryn as she celebrated his UFC Vegas 27 win over Cody Garbrandt last May. “You played smart,” Kathryn told Rob after the fight. “You fought real smart.”
Fans also saw Kathryn packing up their hotel room that night. “Five rounds with Cody Garbrandt, that wasn’t a walk in the park,” she said. “He made it look like a walk in the park, but it wasn’t easy, so I do the packing.”
She also praised Rob’s “beautiful” performance. “He fought so beautifully, so composed,” she told the ESPN+ cameras. “I’ve said that a million times. He’s just such a composed fighter. He was patient. I think he’s hard to read, and I think that works for him in the cage, right? That’s not a bad thing. You know, he listened so well. Yeah, I’m a fan every time.”
Kathryn will undoubtedly be by Rob’s side again tonight, Saturday, April 30, as he dukes it out in a bantamweight bout against Marlon. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Font vs. Vera will air live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.