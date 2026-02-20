'The Traitors' and 'Love Island' Star Rob Rausch Had An "Unorthodox" Childhood He doesn't own a TV or have internet. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 19 2026, 8:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram Rob with his siblings Lily and Adam and father Robert

Love Island cast member Rob Rausch is making waves on Season 4 of another Peacock show, The Traitors. The overall-wearing, snake-wrangling man from Alabama seems to have charmed everyone in the castle, despite his ruthless gameplay and his ability to strategize like, well, a traitor.

Some say he's just getting lucky because his good looks give him influence over the faithfuls, while others praise his strategy and ability to read the other players. He's still sporting the shirtless-overall look he basically lived in during Love Island, but The Traitors is allowing the world to see another side of him. Rob's hidden talents, like sewing, chess, and woodworking, are a product of his unconventional upbringing.

Source: Peacock

Rob Rausch grew up on a farm in Alabama.

Rob grew up on a 200-acre farm and was homeschooled until high school. He had four siblings, and his family of six lived in a three-bedroom trailer. On Nick Viall's podcast "The Viall Files," Rob said he often felt like a "background character," and that growing up with so many siblings meant he became very independent, per The Mirror.

Rob spent most of his time as a kid in nature, exploring the farm. He admitted that he was a hard kid to discipline because he didn't really care about toys. "They'd be like 'take away his toys,' and it's like 'all he has is sticks!'" Rob joked.

Rob said that growing up, he was closest to his sister Bella, who has Down syndrome. "Bella was also, like, left out, and I think that sometimes we are like 'alright let's go' and we would go for a walk or like do some random s--t," he shared.

Rob now owns a trailer and still spends lots of time outdoors.

The professional snake wrangler took @calebwsimpson on a tour of his property to give him an inside look at his day-to-day life. Rob showed Caleb a desk he built as well as momentos he had framed from his childhood. He picks one out in particular, which is a note Rob scrawled as a child. It says, "I like you," and it was for his dad. Rob tells Caleb that he didn't like to tell people he loved them as a kid and joked that he was noncommittal from a young age.

During the house tour, Rob reveals that he is skilled at woodworking and that he's decorated part of his motorcycle. He also shares, in passing, that he knows how to sew. He doesn't own a TV or have internet, but he's got plenty of interests to keep him busy. During the same video, Rob gets stung by a wasp and finds a tiny snake outside his trailer.

Rob and Ron Funches had a special bond on 'The Traitors.'

Comedian Ron Funches had a difficult time on The Traitors because his communication style was misunderstood by many of the other players. He was not interested in superficial conversations and didn't feel the need to speak simply to fill the silence. Ron explained outside of the show that, since he is a stand-up comedian, he is much more comfortable speaking to a large group in a structured situation like the round table. He otherwise liked to lie low and observe in group settings.

It seemed especially challenging because in the game, faithfuls don't have much to go on to determine who is a traitor. So they often look to people whose behavior they don't deem as "normal," which alienated Ron in this case. In a confessional, Rob said that he empathized with Ron because he is also introverted and spent a lot of time on his own as a kid. "Sometimes the loneliest place for someone like that is in a crowded room," he said.

Source: Euan Cherry/Peacock Eric Nam, Ron Funches, Rob Rausch

After the show, Rob received an autism diagnosis after fans encouraged him to look into it. In an interview with Parade, Ron talked about meeting Rob at the castle and forming an unexpected friendship.