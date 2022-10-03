According to Exact Net Worth, poker newbie Robbi Jade Lew's net worth currently stands at an estimated $1 million. She previously held a senior-level position at Bayer, a pharmaceutical company, but ultimately decided to switch careers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she began to take the game of poker more seriously. Per the outlet, Robbi has reportedly accumulated over $100,000 in winnings in her two appearances at Hustler Casino poker events.