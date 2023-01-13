Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Died at 69 Years Old By Chris Barilla Jan. 13 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

As one of the original members of Brave Belt, which became Bachman–Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman's skills behind a drum kit were legendary, to say the very least. Over the course of the 1970s, Robbie, who was also known as Robin or Rob, played an integral role in Bachman–Turner Overdrive's biggest years in music by creating drum tracks for some of their biggest songs and defining the band's aesthetic.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, news broke on Jan. 12, 2023, that Robbie had died at 69 years old. With that being said, what exactly was his cause of death? Let's take a closer look.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Robbie Bachman's cause of death?

Randy Bachman, Robbie's brother and bandmate, confirmed the news of his death on Twitter on the evening of Jan. 12, 2023. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together," Randy wrote to his followers. As of the time of this writing, Robbie's exact cause of death has not been confirmed.

According to Wikipedia, Robbie and Randy grew up in Winnipeg, Canada, and developed a love for music from a young age. Randy formed the group Brave Belt around this time, and when Robbie turned 18 his brother offered him the job of being the band's drummer. By 1973, Brave Belt became Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Robbie was instrumental in designing the band's now-famous "gear" logo.

Article continues below advertisement

As Bachman-Turner Overdrive's fame grew, so did Robbie's involvement. He is actually credited with co-writing one of the group's biggest hit songs: "Roll on down the Highway" (with Fred Turner). Robbie remained a member of the group up until late 1979 after the conclusion of their "Rock n' Roll Nights" tour. In 1984, Robbie declined to rejoin the group due to licensing issues.