Robbie Williams Says He's Been Invited to Perform at the Next Super Bowl

It's wild to think that we live in a world where people don't know who Robbie Williams is, and yet a small corner of social media was blind to his many talents. In January 2025, a biopic about the British singer was released in the United States causing a chunk of X to explode. People were confused by two things. First of all far too many of them didn't know who Robbie was and secondly, those people were wondering why he was being portrayed by a CGI anthropomorphic chimpanzee.

You read that correctly. Robbie was voicing the chimp while everyone around him existed in the real world. In response to the keyboard critics, fans of Robbie came to his defense. Much of the critique came from Americans, who were subsequently accused of being self-involved for thinking someone they don't know shouldn't have a biopic. They are eating their digital words as Robbie Williams's movie has received critical praise. There is also a rumor about Robbie performing at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Is Robbie Williams performing at the 2026 Super Bowl? According to him, yes!

Mere days after Super Bowl LIX and the incredible halftime performance gifted to us by Kendrick Lamar, Robbie took to X in order to drop some thrilling news. "OMG. I’ve just been asked to do next year’s halftime at the Super Bowl. So honored guys," he wrote while thanking his fans. The comments section was far more supportive than some of the discourse around his movie was. It feels as if the moral arc of the universe bent toward the "Angels" singer.

One person said, "I don't think Americans will get 'Rock DJ,' but I think this is brilliant news. I only wish I could be there!" For those who don't know, "Rock DJ" is an incredible song to dance to but in the video, Robbie slowly gets undressed until he finally removes his own skin and muscles all the way down to his skeleton.