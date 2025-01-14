Robbie Williams Has Been With His Wife for Over a Decade Despite Horrible First Date "The energy was weird." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 13 2025, 7:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

There is a strange phenomenon that happens on social media wherein people who don't know about something, assume no one knows about that thing. This is especially true for Gen Z who are not-so-affectionately referred to as the Christopher Columbus generation due to the fact that they are convinced they've discovered things that already exist. For example, wide -eg jeans. Both the 1970s and 1990s would like to have a word with that generation, but we digress.

In December 2024, a strange biopic was released in theaters and its star is a monkey. It's loosely based on the life of British singer Robbie Williams, who is the monkey in the movie. No one else is a monkey, just Robbie. When the first trailer dropped, social media slowly lost its mind as a shocking amount of people were angry the movie existed. They didn't know who Robbie Williams was. Not only is he an extremely talented singer, but he is one heck of a partner. Let's get into it.

Is Robbie Williams married? He did indeed find his angel.

Robbie has been married to actor Ayda Field since 2010. The two met in 2006 and according to The New Zealand Herald, as reported by the Mail On Sunday, Robbie wasn't his best self. They were set up on a blind date and what Ayda didn't know at the time was that he had just slept with his drug dealer in order to get drugs. She told the outlet, "The energy was weird. Rob was like a Dickensian pop star holed up in his mansion: the house was dark, it didn't feel like home. It was quite sad."

Despite the rocky start, the couple fell in love and Robbie credits his wife for pulling him out of his downward spiral, which occurred four years after he landed a huge record deal. Robbie walked away with $150 million and some extra malaise. "When I became financially secure, it blew my mind and made me lose my ambition," he told the Mail on Sunday. "I didn't know what I wanted to do."

They were married on Aug. 7, 2010, at their home in Beverly Hills, per Hello! Magazine. "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world," said Robbie. They skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen and opted to be accompanied by their eight dogs, the last two of which passed away in September 2024. The day was perfect and filled with memories from their first date. Both Robbie and Ayda admitted it was love at first sight. At the time they didn't mention kids, but kids eventually came.

Robbie Williams shares four children with his wife.

Robbie and Aydna share four children, two of which were born via a surrogate. While speaking with The Project (via the Daily Mail) in January 2020, a month before his fourth child was born, Robbie spoke about fatherhood. "I'm a softy, but I'm strict, too. I only pretend to be arrogant," he revealed.