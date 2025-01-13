Leslie Charleson and Her Husband Were Briefly Married — All About Bill Demms Leslie passed away on Jan. 12, 2025, leaving behind a lasting legacy in television. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 13 2025, 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the longest-serving cast members of ABC’s General Hospital, Leslie Charleson’s death in January 2025 shocked fans and colleagues. Frank Valentini, an executive producer of the show, shared the sad news on Instagram on Jan. 12, 2025. He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," adding, "just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

Article continues below advertisement

Leslie, best known for her portrayal of Dr. Monica Quartermaine, had been a staple on the daytime soap opera since 1977 and was still playing the iconic role up until her passing at the age of 79. Spending more than half her life on General Hospital, Leslie became a fan favorite and a defining face of the show. Beyond her incredible career, Leslie was married once. Here’s everything we know about her husband and whether she had children.

Who is Leslie Charleson's husband?

Source: Mega

Leslie Charleson married only once in her lifetime. She tied the knot with businessman G. William "Bill" Demms in 1988, but the couple divorced in 1991. They wed at the United Church of Christ in Rowayton, Conn., according to a 1989 article in The New York Times print archive. At the time of their marriage, Leslie’s career on General Hospital had spanned just 12 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill attended Lowry Institute in Chicago and the University of Connecticut before becoming president of the gift company Basketfulls and More. It’s unclear if the company is still in operation, and little is known about Bill or his whereabouts today.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Leslie Charleson have any kids?

Leslie and Bill did not have any kids over the course of their three-year marriage or afterward with anyone else. It doesn't appear that Leslie was dating anyone, at least not publicly, before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's reflect on Leslie Charleson's long-standing television career.

Leslie was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo., and graduated from the Low-Heywood Thomas School and Bennett Junior College. Her most recognizable role was as Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital, a character she first portrayed in 1977 at around 32 years old. Who could have guessed that Leslie would capture the hearts of fans the way she did and continue in the role for decades, appearing in over 2,000 episodes?

While Leslie’s career on General Hospital is undeniably impressive, she also showcased her wide-ranging talent on other shows. She made guest appearances on an episode of Friends in 2004 and another on Dharma & Greg in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

I had the opportunity to sit down with Maurice for his YouTube show, “State of Mind”. Check it out this Sunday!https://t.co/dhyOHjPRKM pic.twitter.com/iMltT20Nm2 — Leslie Charleson (@lesliecharleson) February 11, 2022