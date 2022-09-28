'Heartland's' Robert Cormier Has Reportedly Passed Away at 33
Actor Robert Cormier, best known as Finn Cotter in the TV series Heartland, has reportedly passed away. Robert was only 33 years old.
Robert, who also starred in the 2019 TV series Slasher and American Gods, had his death announced by his sister Stephanie on September 23, 2022.
Naturally, fans have taken to social media in an effort to share condolences with the family and pay tribute to the star. However, given Robert’s young age, fans are wondering about the circumstances surrounding his passing. So, what is Robert Cormier’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.
Robert Cormier’s cause of death is linked to injuries from a fall.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Robert’s death is due to an accident. Robert’s sister, Stephanie, shared that the actor passed after injuries he sustained from a fall.
Stephanie went on to share that Robert died in an Etobicoke, Ontario hospital on Friday, September 23.
“Robert was an athlete, an actor and a great brother,” Robert’s family said via the outlet. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life, whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film as well as his three sisters, who meant the world to him.”
At this time, the outlet shares that Robert’s funeral will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Etobicoke.
Tributes celebrating Robert’s life and legacy have been pouring in on social media.
It’s unfortunate that the entertainment world has to endure yet another loss. And while no one can imagine the pain that the Cormier family is feeling at this time, fans and fellow stars have been paying their respects to Robert through social media.
“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon,” Uptv said in an Instagram post. “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers.”
Interestingly, social media users have found themselves questioning the fact that many Hollywood stars are passing before their time. And while some deaths have been explained, there has been a level of mystery with others, and social media users have noticed.
“Another death. I have seen countless young entertainers die in the last two years. Either from suicide or some mysterious ailment. This is upsetting,” a Twitter user shared.
Hopefully as the Cormeir family moves forward with grieving, more details about Robert’s death will be released. Until then, it’s important that we keep Robert’s family and loved ones in our thoughts.