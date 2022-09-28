'Heartland's' Robert Cormier Has Reportedly Passed Away at 33

Robert, who also starred in the 2019 TV series Slasher and American Gods, had his death announced by his sister Stephanie on September 23, 2022.

Naturally, fans have taken to social media in an effort to share condolences with the family and pay tribute to the star. However, given Robert’s young age, fans are wondering about the circumstances surrounding his passing. So, what is Robert Cormier’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.