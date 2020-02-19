Five Years After His Murder Confession on 'The Jinx,' Robert Durst Is Going to Trial

The alleged crimes of real estate heir Robert Durst came to public attention with the 2015 HBO docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst . The six part series captured the attention of audiences as Durst recalled the mysterious disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack Durst, his admitted dismembering of neighbor Morris Black, and his last interaction with best friend Susan Berman, who was found shortly thereafter with a bullet hole in the back of her head.

The most jaw dropping moment of The Jinx was when Durst was caught on a hot mic saying that he had "killed them all, of course."

Many took it to be a murder confession, and charges were soon brought against Durst for the murder of Susan Berman. Five years after The Jinx aired, a trial is expected to take place after getting pushed back several times. In Feb. 2020, it was revealed that a jury selection was underway.