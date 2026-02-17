Robert Duvall Was Married to a Woman More Than 40 Years Younger Than Him Age was nothing but a number to the late actor. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 17 2026, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood icon Robert Duvall, best known for his roles in The Godfather franchise, John Q, Apocalypse Now, and more, died on Feb. 15, 2026. The talent was an astonishing 95 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As the entertainment world navigates this tragic loss, fans are wondering about the late star’s family life. Robert dedicated his life to his work by captivating audiences, but there was never much mention of him extending his family. So, was Robert Duvall married? Here’s everything we know about the iconic actor’s love life.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Duvall was married four times.

Just as his long-standing career, Robert was passionate about chasing love in his life. The actor, who made it a point to keep his love life out of the spotlight, has been married not once, but four times.

According to Hello!, the actor first jumped the broom with Barbara Benjamin in 1964, just two years after meeting on the set of To Kill a Mockingbird. The pair raised Barbara’s two daughters, Nancy and Suzan, but didn't decide to have any children of their own. The pair split in 1975.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The star later moved on to actress Gail Youngs, whom he met through her brother, fellow actor John Savage. The two tied the knot in 1982, and also didn’t welcome any children into their union. The marriage quickly ran its course, and the two separated four years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Almost a decade later, Robert got married to dancer Sharon Brophy. The pair first got acquainted at a tango dance class in 1986, but didn’t make it to the altar until 1991. Unfortunately, the outlet reports that, like his previous marriage, the two cut ties after four years together.

That said, Robert decided to give love another try, and his determination paid off. After a trip to Argentina, he met his fourth and final wife, actress and director Luciana Pedraza. Interestingly, the pair has a 41-year age gap, but that didn’t stop the two from connecting. He shared that he loved being with her and being able to spend so much time with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“I don’t know if I love any of it, but day to day with my wonderful wife,” he said to People about what he loves most about her. “She takes care of me, and I have good friends, and try to work out and keep in some kind of shape.”

Article continues below advertisement

Did Robert Duvall have any children of his own?

Robert was unable to welcome children of his own. However, it’s not because he wasn’t interested in extending his family. Life just had different cards for him.