Where Did Robert Duvall Stand Politically? A Breakdown of His Republican Beliefs Legendary actor Robert Duvall once hosted GOP fundraisers before later calling the political party "a mess." By Darrell Marrow Updated Feb. 17 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET

Robert Duvall’s life, career, and political beliefs have come back into question after the actor died on Feb. 15. The Oscar winner was 95 at the time of his passing. His wife, Luciana Pedraza, confirmed his death in a statement shared with the Associated Press.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything,” Luciana Duvall wrote, per AP News. “His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.”

Robert’s death immediately sparked an outpouring of support from fans and other celebrities. While others took a look back at the actor’s personal life, with many wondering what his political beliefs were.

What were Robert Duvall’s political beliefs?

Robert made no secret of his political beliefs, as he was a proud Republican. In 2007, the Apocalypse Now star publicly supported Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign and helped host a fundraiser at his Virginia home, according to Variety. Even though Robert often claimed he did not enjoy politics, he offered a clear endorsement.

“Rudy has consistently proven he’s ready to confront tough challenges,” Robert said in a statement. “I don’t normally get involved in politics, but I think the stakes are too high this election. Mayor Giuliani has the executive experience, proven record, and bold vision needed to lead our country. Luciana and I are proud to support him.”

However, in 2014, Robert sounded far less impressed with the GOP. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Robert said his wife “might even vote Democrat next time because the Republican Party is a mess." Robert doubled down on his belief when asked by GQ. “Oh, yeah. They don’t know whether they’re coming or going. I mean, who are they going to put up next time?” he asked.

Did Robert Duvall support Donald Trump?

Despite his past Republican ties, Robert never publicly endorsed Donald Trump. Following his 2014 GQ interview, Robert sat down with Hot Press and suggested that he was done talking politics. “Liberals, conservative, extremists left and right – they can be all be good family people,” he asserts. “Whether you live in Hollywood, or Virginia like me and my wife, you can be good decent people. That’s the important thing.”