Rudy Giuliani Faces New Health Setback After Serious Car Accident

Health challenges have become common for Rudy Giuliani. The 81-year-old former New York City mayor and one-time personal attorney to Donald Trump has battled several serious health issues in recent years, but that’s nothing new for him. His career has been just as dramatic as his medical history. Giuliani rose to national prominence as New York City’s tough-on-crime mayor from 1994 to 2001.

His later work as Trump’s lawyer brought him intense legal trouble. In August 2023, Georgia prosecutors indicted him on 13 state felony counts in a case accusing Trump and his allies of trying to overturn the 2020 election results, per ABC News. President Trump — now back in the White House — later granted Giuliani a full pardon for any federal crimes related to the election. Now, Giuliani is battling new challenges as he recovers from a serious car accident.

Giuliani is currently recovering from a severe car accident he suffered in August. According to a statement on his Instagram from his head of security, Giuliani stopped to help a woman involved in a domestic violence dispute. After the situation was resolved, his team continued driving, but another vehicle struck them from behind. The crash left Giuliani with a fractured thoracic vertebra, cuts, and bruises. He was hospitalized and treated for his injuries, but was soon reported to be in “good spirits and recovering tremendously.”

Investigators have not filed charges and are still reviewing dash-cam and body-cam footage. They are also determining whether driver distraction from the earlier police activity across the median contributed to the crash. “At this time, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation, including whether distraction or curiosity of the initial scene was a factor,” troopers said in a statement to The Boston Globe.

Just weeks later, Giuliani made his first public appearance since the accident at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York. Photos obtained by the New York Post show him arriving in a wheelchair and wearing a full chest brace. Despite his injuries, he managed to stand at times during the service.

Rudy Giuliani has had several health challenges throughout the years.

This isn’t Giuliani’s first health battle. In 2000, while serving as mayor, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and withdrew from the U.S. Senate race against Hillary Clinton to focus on treatment. “I've decided that what I should do is to put my health first,” he said at the time, according to CBS News. Giuliani underwent treatment, recovered, and completed his term as mayor.

Decades later, in December 2020, Giuliani contracted COVID-19. The then 76-year-old was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., but stayed optimistic. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” he shared on X, adding that he was “getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”