Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Unfortunately, Robert passed away on Oct. 21, 2022 at 91 years old, leaving behind an immense void in music, and specifically the hearts of Motown fans the world over. What was Robert's cause of death?
What was Robert Gordy's cause of death?
The saddening passing of the Motown legend was first shared by Universal Music Enterprises. It was revealed that Robert died on Oct. 21, 2022 of natural causes at his home in Marina del Rey, Cal., per the Detroit Free Press.
In the wake of his passing, Berry shared a few kind words about his brother's life and accomplishments.
"He was absolutely the best lil' brother anyone could ever hope for," he said, per the publication. "His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty."
Who was Robert Gordy?
Born July 15, 1931, Robert was the youngest of eight children. In the early days of his music career, he assumed the pseudonym Bob Kayli. As Bob Kayli, Robert released a song titled "Everyone Was There" that was actually co-written with Berry.
Over the following years, Robert worked tirelessly to help create some of Motown's biggest hits.
Despite having no formal experience in the music business, Berry trusted Robert so much that he appointed him the head of Motown's publishing arm, Jobete Music Publishing. He successfully ran that imprint for two decades and became an internationally renowned and respected publisher of music.
Our thoughts are with Robert's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.