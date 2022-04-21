What Was Robert Morse's Cause of Death? Here's What We KnowBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 21 2022, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Throughout the course of almost six decades working in the entertainment industry, Robert Morse solidified himself as the definition of a multi-hyphenate talent. An actor and singer with a penchant for comedy, Robert took on a slew of successful roles throughout his career, with the most famous modern one being his eight-year-long stint on Mad Men.
Unfortunately, it was announced that Robert passed away on April 20, 2022, at 90 years old, leaving behind an undeniable legacy that will surely endure for years to come. With that being said, what exactly was Robert's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details.
What was Robert Morse's cause of death?
As of the time of writing, Robert's exact cause of death has not been shared by his family or friends. The star's passing was announced on Twitter by Larry Karaszewski, a member of the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a friend of Robert's.
"My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90," he wrote on the social media platform. "A huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie and daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming The People v. O.J. Simpson and hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life)."
What is Robert Morse most famous for?
Best known to audiences today for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, Robert actually enjoyed a long career before taking on that role that spanned stage and screen. Per Wikipedia, his earliest work was in the 1961 original Broadway production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. After that landmark role, he took on other jobs such as playing Truman Capote in 1989's Tru and American Playhouse in 1992.
What do we know about Robert Morse's family?
Throughout his life, Robert was married on two separate occasions. His first marriage was to Carole D'Andrea in 1961, and together they had daughters Robin, Andrea, and Hilary, all of which took after their father and are now actresses today. Robert and Carole divorced in 1981.
His second marriage was to Elizabeth Roberts in 1989, and together they had a son named Charles Morse and a daughter named Allyn Morse. Robert and Elizabeth remained together until his death.
Robert is survived by Elizabeth as well as his five children.
Our thoughts are with Robert's family, friends, and fans as they navigate this difficult time.