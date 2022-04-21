Throughout his life, Robert was married on two separate occasions. His first marriage was to Carole D'Andrea in 1961, and together they had daughters Robin, Andrea, and Hilary, all of which took after their father and are now actresses today. Robert and Carole divorced in 1981.

His second marriage was to Elizabeth Roberts in 1989, and together they had a son named Charles Morse and a daughter named Allyn Morse. Robert and Elizabeth remained together until his death.