What Was 'Mayans M.C.' Actor Roel Navarro's Cause of Death?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 20 2022, Published 8:59 a.m. ET
Actor Roel Navarro last appeared in the Season 3 finale of Mayans M.C., the fast-paced crime drama revolving around the trials and tribulations of Santo Padre Mayans like Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) and Che "Taza" Romero (Raoul Max Trujillo).
Roel made his debut as Pavia in the Season 2 premiere, seemingly disappearing from the small screen after the Season 3 finale. What happened? Here's what you should know.
What was Roel Navarro's cause of death? He died on Jan. 5, 2019, two years before FX renewed 'Mayans M.C.' for Season 4.
A talented actor, Roel first made a name for himself with appearances in hit soaps like The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, cult-classic telenovelas like Jane the Virgin, and TV series like The Dead Girls Detective Agency and Bosch. Born in Farr, Texas, in December 1977, Roel achieved international fame with his portrayal of Pavia, the vice president of the Mayans Tucson Charter, in Seasons 2 and 3 of Mayans M.C. The actor tragically died on Jan. 5, 2019.
The Season 4 premiere of Mayans M.C. aired on FX on April 19, 2022. The two-parter ends with a title card immortalizing Roel. Roel's cause of death has not yet been released.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda Dwell, three siblings, and loving family. It is widely believed that Roel died at the Corpus Christi Regional Doctors Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was 41 years old at the time of his passing.
Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' charts the latest challenges the Santo Padre Mayans and other cartels face.
Season 4 premiere of Mayans M.C. comprises two parts. The first episode captures a heated battle between the Santo Padre Mayans and their sworn enemies. The second episode, on the other hand, offers a slower-paced exploration of the latest events shaping and forming the life of characters like Nails (Justina Adorno), who is now pregnant with Angel's (Clayton Cardenas) baby, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), who is going through an exercise craze, and the others.
