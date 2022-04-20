Season 4 premiere of Mayans M.C. comprises two parts. The first episode captures a heated battle between the Santo Padre Mayans and their sworn enemies. The second episode, on the other hand, offers a slower-paced exploration of the latest events shaping and forming the life of characters like Nails (Justina Adorno), who is now pregnant with Angel's (Clayton Cardenas) baby, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), who is going through an exercise craze, and the others.

Catch new episodes of Mayans M.C. every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on FX.