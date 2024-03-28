Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Who Is Robin Thicke's Mom? The Multifaceted Life of Gloria Loring Yup, his mom is famous too. By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of glitz and glamour, where the spotlight often shines brightest on center stage, it's easy to overlook the foundational figures who play pivotal roles behind the scenes. One such influential figure is Gloria Loring, known to many as Robin Thicke's mom.

However, to categorize her solely by her relation to the pop-R&B sensation would be to ignore the rich tapestry of achievements and contributions she herself has made to the entertainment industry. As a talented actress, singer, and author, Gloria has carved out her own legacy, all while nurturing and guiding one of music's most recognizable voices.

Who is Robin Thicke's mom?

Source: Getty Images Robin Thicke and Gloria Loring attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center

Gloria Loring-Lagler, more commonly known as Gloria Loring, is not just celebrated as Robin Thicke's mom but also stands out as a distinguished figure in her own right within the American entertainment industry.

Her most notable acting role came when she portrayed Liz Chandler on the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives from 1980 to 1986. This character became a household name, endearing Gloria to millions of daily viewers who tuned in to follow the dramatic twists and turns of Liz's life in the fictional town of Salem. Her performance on the show not only demonstrated her acting skills but also established her as a beloved figure in American daytime television, per Last fm.

Despite her success, Gloria Loring has faced personal challenges, including the loss of her ex-husband, Alan Thicke, which she described as 'profoundly sad.' In an interview with The Daily Mail, she shared her heartbreak and reflected on the memories and love they shared, offering a glimpse into her resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

The Thicke family legacy.

At the heart of this legacy is Alan Thicke, whose portrayal of Dr. Jason Seaver on the 1980s sitcom Growing Pains set a new standard for on-screen fatherhood. His role on the ABC show not only endeared him to millions of viewers but also firmly established him as a beloved television icon.

Alan Thicke's passing in 2016 was met with an outpouring of tributes from fans, colleagues, and family members, highlighting the profound influence he had on those around him and the entertainment industry at large. He is remembered not just for his acting talents but also for his contributions as a TV host and for his engaging personality that shone through in every role he undertook, per Los Angeles Times.