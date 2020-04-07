The 'Roblox' Easter Egg Hunt 2020 Is Going to Be a Hopping Good Time

The Roblox Easter Egg Hunt: Agents of E.G.G. launches on Tuesday, April 7, and members of the gaming community could not be more psyched.

This year's extravaganza will take place across 54 games, including A Wolf or Other, Monsters of Etheria, and Time Traveling Adventures. As to the handsome rewards? Expect Easter eggs scattered across various games. Here's how you can make the most of the Roblox Easter Egg Hunt 2020.