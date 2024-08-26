Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Roger Cook of 'This Old House' Has Died at Age 70 — What Was His Cause of Death? "One of the biggest regrets with his illness was that he could no longer help people in the same way," his son said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 26 2024, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Landscaper and fan favorite Roger Cook of the long-running show This Old House and Ask This Old House has died at age 70. The beloved TV fixture reportedly suffered from a long illness — but what was his cause of death?

Here's what we know about Roger's final years, including what he said in a letter to viewers about his health. His son Jason Cook also released a statement that shares more information for fans who join the family in mourning Roger's passing.

So, what was Roger Cook's cause of death?

On Aug. 22, 2024, the show that endeared him to fans released a statement about Roger's passing, saying only, "With tremendous sadness, This Old House bids farewell to our friend and longtime landscape contractor, Roger Cook, who passed away on August 21, 2024 after a long battle with illness." There were no additional details provided about the nature of the reality star's illness, or how he died. Roger himself shared the news years ago that his health was declining.

In June 2018, the passionate landscaper penned a letter explaining that he would be stepping away from his full-time role on the show. "Some viewers may have noticed that I haven’t been myself over the last season," the Massachusetts native said. "In fact, I have been dealing with several health issues that have made performing on television more difficult."

Roger, who joined This Old House all the way back n 1982, went on to share that he would be reducing his role on the shows to "focus more time on my health and my family." However, Roger promised, "I may appear occasionally on our shows, but you’ll also see other landscaping professionals helping with our many projects."

In closing, Roger said, "I truly appreciate our fans’ dedication and the concern for my well-being. Please respect my family’s privacy at this time. Rest assured that I am in good hands, and please know that I am grateful for all of your support."

Saddened to announce that God called dad home this week. He will leave a void in our lives that can never be filled but we find solace knowing he is finally at peace after a long, determined struggle with illness. — Roger Cook (@RogerCookTOH) August 23, 2024

Roger Cook's son Jason talked about his dad's legacy and his wish for his family to start a foundation in his honor.

Jason Cook highlighted how much his father touched people's lives in his statement about Roger's passing. “Dad spent his entire life helping people — friends, family, and customers," he said. "One of the biggest regrets with his illness was that he could no longer help people in the same way. With that in mind Dad, asked us to set up a family foundation so that we can continue his legacy as a helper going forward."

The statement continued with a review of the many areas his dad was passionate about that the foundation will focus on: wildlife and land conservation, medical research, childhood education, and military veterans. "Dad will be contributing a meaningful portion of his estate to the foundation and if you are willing to join him, the entire Cook family would be grateful for honoring his legacy," Jason told fans.