Roger E. Mosley Left Behind His Children and Beloved Wife

“Last week my dad, Roger E. Mosley was involved in a major car accident that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down,” she wrote on Aug. 6. “He is in a critical condition but fighting hard. Every effort is being made to care for him during this time. And he is constantly accompanied by family and friends. This is a VERY hard time for us as we all know Roger to be a lion, the king of everywhere he brought himself.”