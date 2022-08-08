Roger E. Mosley, the Star of 'Magnum P.I.' and 'The Love Boat,' Has Died at Age 83

"I love you, daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy, but I am strong," she added. "I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well, and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

Roger lost his life after suffering a car accident in Lynwood, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles afterward.