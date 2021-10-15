Roger Waters's Successful Career as a Member of Pink Floyd Made Him a Millionaire

The impact that Roger Waters and his work, both as a member of Pink Floyd and as a solo artist, has had on the entirety of rock and roll music is hard to describe in just a few words. Pink Floyd pushed the limits of what was capable in music production, helping pioneer quadrophonic sound and making some of the most successful albums in rock history.

As a solo artist, Roger has strayed off the beaten path and carved his own niche, solidifying himself as a true music icon in more ways than one. For all of the impressive things that Roger has accomplished over the years, one of them has to be the sheer amount of money he has accrued in that time. With that being said, what exactly is Roger's net worth? Keep reading for details on his finances as well as his personal life.

Roger Waters is well-known for his legendary skills as a bassist, singer, and composer. His efforts on the album "The Dark Side of the Moon" helped make it the "evergreen" album that it is. It charted the longest in Billboard's history with a whopping 917 weeks spent among the biggest songs in the U.S.

After Syd Barrett's departure from Pink Floyd, Roger, who served as the band's bassist, became a formidable creative force within their ranks and helped compose some of the group's biggest hits. Now, even decades after the band dissolved, Roger is still selling out arenas as a solo artist, and creating remarkable musical works that will undoubtedly transcend generations just like his prior songs all have.

Roger Waters seems to be as happy as can be with his new wife, Kamilah Chavis.

Roger Waters has been married quite a few times in his life. However, according to the legendary rock star, this time he has finally found a "keeper." The artist shared a series of photos on Instagram on Oct. 14, 2021, of him and his new bride, Kamilah Chavis, saying that he is "so happy" to have her. Roger is notably very secretive about his personal life, but there are a few sparse details available publicly about how his and Kamilah's love came to be.

In a 2018 interview with Argentinian news site Infobae, Roger explained that he and Kamilah first met in 2016, when he was in California performing at the rock festival Desert Trip. She was working as a driver for the event at the time. "I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the stadium," he explained to the publication at the time. "My custodian sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. Something about her attracted me."