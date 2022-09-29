TikTok's Newest Sensation Is Roger Skaer — So What Is the 51-Year-Old All About?
Whoever said that TikTok is a place where anyone can get famous said a mouthful. Over the years, the short-form video app has birthed a slew of influencers ranging from Charli D’Amelio to Khaby Lame. Influencers have been able to make a name for themselves via comedy videos, dance challenges, and more. So with that said, it may be time for the influencer crew to welcome another name into the pack: Roger Skaer.
Judging by @Rogerskaer’s TikTok page — which says "51-year-old bald man" in the bio — one wouldn’t necessarily think that he’d be the next TikTok sensation. But anything is possible.
So, what’s the deal with Roger Skaer? Is the man worth a follow? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Roger Skaer is the face behind the “F--k around and find out" viral mantra.
TikTok creators never cease to amaze us. Yes, if you’ve stumbled upon a TikTok video of a man saying "f--k around and find out" with a huge white board behind him, Roger Skaer is the man of the hour.
In just two days, Roger has earned more than 800,000 likes and 4 million views simply instructing people about the importance of paying attention. Yes, you read that correctly.
The hilarious yet insightful TikTok consists of Roger showing the correlation between f—ing around and finding out. And we must say, we’re fans of his work. After all, this saying is a common phrase used in ebonics, aka African American Vernacular Ebonics (AAVE), per Urban Dictionary.
At the start of the video, Roger says that we all have to decide how much we want to find something out.
“In this case, I want to find out at a level of seven,” Roger says as he circles the number on the graph.
He then draws a line from the No. 7 to the middle of his graph until he reaches the intersection of his gradient line. Hen then draws the line straight down in order to meet the intersection of his “f--k around line.”
He then concludes that the line pretty much lets him know how much he has to “f–k around before he finds out.”
And of course Tikok users are eating it up.
“This is the important stuff that I didn’t learn in the college classroom,” one user commented.
“This is somehow both cautionary and motivational at the same time,” another user commented.
Roger Skaer also has other hilarious videos on his page.
Roger is far from a one-trick pony! It appears that Roger has been one of the funniest creators on the app who has been hiding in plain sight.
Aside from the “f--k around and find out" graph video, the creator also has other videos that range from him describing himself as being rich to videos of him fixing vehicles. In other words, Roger has something for everyone to enjoy on his TikTok page.
And since Roger describes himself as a "51-year-old bald man" in his bio, we have a feeling that he doesn’t take himself seriously — which is a desirable trait on social media. In other words, it’s worth giving Roger Skaer a follow.