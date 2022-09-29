TikTok's Newest Sensation Is Roger Skaer — So What Is the 51-Year-Old All About?

The hilarious yet insightful TikTok consists of Roger showing the correlation between f—ing around and finding out. And we must say, we’re fans of his work. After all, this saying is a common phrase used in ebonics, aka African American Vernacular Ebonics (AAVE), per Urban Dictionary.

At the start of the video, Roger says that we all have to decide how much we want to find something out.

“In this case, I want to find out at a level of seven,” Roger says as he circles the number on the graph.