Roland Young Died Just as His Best Friend Biggie Smalls' Career Was Blowing Up

Roland was shot and killed by his uncle in a bodega in June of 1992. His uncle was then shot in the back by a store employee, and both men died at the scene. The documentary, which discusses Roland's death, doesn't offer an explicit reason for the shooting, but many assumed that Roland's death was drug-related. After his death, Biggie spoke about what Roland meant to him and the dangers of life on the street.

“We lost our man, O. Suif locked down. Only real original members of The Ave. that’s still out there is like me and Chic[o]. That’s about it,” he said. “Definitely [feel lucky to survive] because I was supposed to be with him. Fulton Street is a bad luck avenue. If you was to go do something on Fulton Street, it may start off prosperous. It may look good for a long time, but believe me, something's going to happen wrong. That’s just the way it is on Fulton. It’s just taboo.”