Ron Popeil Was Married Three Times, Including One Marriage That Lasted 25 Years

Ron Popeil Was Married Three Times, Including One Marriage That Lasted 25 YearsBy Joseph Allen
Jul. 29 2021, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
In an era where TV commercials are no longer as dominant as they once were, it can be hard to even comprehend the idea that there were once TV personalities who were known specifically for their work as sellers. Ron Popeil was one such TV legend, and news recently broke that he had died at the age of 86 in Los Angeles. Now, people want to know more about the life that the famous TV pitchman and inventor left behind.
Who was Ron Popeil's wife?
Ron Popeil was married three times over the course of his life. His first marriage was to Marilyn Greene, who he married in 1956. Ron and Marilyn had two children together, but got divorced in 1963. Following his divorce, he got married to Lisa Boehne and had another child with her. The two divorced in the 1990s, and he married Robin Angers in 1995.
Ron and Robin had two more children together, and Ron was married to Robin until his death.
“He lived his life to the fullest and passed in the loving arms of his family," a statement from the family read. "The father of the television infomercial, Ron Popeil, was a trailblazer; he rose from a modest upbringing in a fractured home to become a ubiquitous name and face in direct-to-consumer marketing and inventing.”
Who were Ron's children?
In addition to Robin, Ron is survived by his five children Kathryn, Shannon, Lauren, Contessa and Valentina. Ron was also a grandfather four times over as well to Asher, Rachel, Isabelle and Nicole. Ron was born in New York in 1935, and his parents divorced while he was still quite young.
What was Ron's net worth?
Ron was best known for his informercials, and for inventing products like the Chop-O-Matic, the Veg-O-Matic, Mr. Microphone and the Hair in a Can Spray. His informercials were often 30 minutes long, and Ron usually promised to show his audience a revolutionary kitchen appliance that would change their lives. Many of his inventions sold incredibly well, which explains how he wound up with a net worth of roughly $200 million at the time of his death, according to an estimate from TMZ.
Ron even founded a company, Ronco, which was responsible for producing and selling his gadgets. Ronco's best selling product was the Showtime Rotisserie, which eventually sold more than a billion dollars worth of rotisserie's thanks in part to Ron's "set it and forget it" catchphrase, which became a pop culture phenomenon following his infomercials.
What was Ron's cause of death?
No cause of death was released along with the news that Ron had died, but officials at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles said that Ron had died “suddenly and peacefully." Ron was rushed to the hospital following a sudden medical emergency on July 27, and was apparently only there for roughly a day before he died. Thanks to Ron's skills as a salesman, he became a largely self-made man who amassed a great fortune over the course of his life.