Ron Popeil Was Married Three Times, Including One Marriage That Lasted 25 Years

Ron Popeil was married three times over the course of his life. His first marriage was to Marilyn Greene, who he married in 1956. Ron and Marilyn had two children together, but got divorced in 1963. Following his divorce, he got married to Lisa Boehne and had another child with her. The two divorced in the 1990s, and he married Robin Angers in 1995.

Ron and Robin had two more children together, and Ron was married to Robin until his death.

“He lived his life to the fullest and passed in the loving arms of his family," a statement from the family read. "The father of the television infomercial, Ron Popeil, was a trailblazer; he rose from a modest upbringing in a fractured home to become a ubiquitous name and face in direct-to-consumer marketing and inventing.”