'Jury Duty's' Ronald Gladden Is Seemingly off the Market — Here's What We Know About His Love Life Who is Ronald Gladden dating? The 'Jury Duty' star is said to be off the dating market, although he seemingly prefers to keep things private. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 24 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

As Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty continues to grow in popularity, interest in the cast follows suit. The docu-style comedy series hilariously highlights the job of jury duty through the eyes of one juror, Ronald Gladden. In the series, Ronald believes he is in a real documentary following the jury of a court case and is unaware that his jury summons and the entire case are fake and all of his fellow jurors are actors.

Throughout the show, Ronald proves time and again to be a total delight of a human being, and many fans also believe that Ronald is quite easy on the eyes, so folks have been wondering if he has a special person in his life. Here’s the lowdown on Ronald Gladden’s dating life.

Ronald Gladden appears to be off the dating market.

Sorry fans! If you were hoping to shoot your shot with Ronald, we have some bad news. Ronald seemingly has a special someone in his life. In an April 2023 interview with KFC Radio, Ronald was asked about his relationship status and his answer led folks to believe that he is off the market.

“I’ve answered this a couple of times. And I’d love to answer as many questions as I can, but what’s the world without enigma?” Ronald told the host. The host continued to pay Ronald compliments about him being a “good-looking dude” with a “heart of gold” and said that it’s probably a good time to be Ronald right now and a bad time to be his girlfriend.

Ronald proceeded to laugh off the comments but shared that he was “having a good time and enjoying himself.” While some people believe that Ronald was hinting that he's single, there's been some evidence found to the contrary.

TikToker Madeleine Byrne (@madeleinebyrnee) shared a video that shows a picture of Ronald with a blond woman. While the photo doesn’t show the pair kissing, it does show the pair closely cuddled with one another. Madeline captioned the photo saying, “He’s 6’6” of course he has one.”

TikTok users are divided about the reveal of Ronald Gladden’s alleged girlfriend.

Although it’s become common practice for some celebrities to keep the intimate details of their life out of the public eye, it doesn’t stop fans and admirers from taking drastic efforts to find things out. Since Madeleine posted the photo of Ronald and the woman, she’s received a mix of criticism in the comment section.

“People need to stop concerning themselves with his relationship. Obviously, he wants it to remain private. “She better appreciate him. Be so FR right now,” one person commented. “I feel like he is being vague in interviews to avoid this exact thing. Let him and his gorgeous girl live a normal life,” another person commented.

