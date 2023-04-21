Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Instagram/@mekkileeper Is Mekki Leeper on the Market? Inside the 'Jury Duty' Star's Love Life Who is Mekki Leeper dating? The actor and comedian has been in a longtime relationship. Here's the full scoop on his main squeeze. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 21 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Folks that are familiar with the hit docu-comedy series Jury Duty are likely aware of the name Mekki Leeper. Mekki, who is a successful comedian, portrays Noah on the Amazon Freevee show and works as a writer. Not to mention, Mekki’s Comedy Central digital special Control Room is continuing to catapult his celebrity status.

Since Jury Duty continues to grow in popularity due to the show adding a funny twist to a job most people experience, fans are ready to learn more about Mekki. In fact, superfans have even tried deep-diving into his personal life. So, who is Mekki Leeper dating? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Mekki Leeper has been dating Dessie Jackson for quite some time.

If you were hoping to find Mekki single, we have bad news. The multi-hyphenate is off the market. Meeki has seemingly been dating stop-motion animator and artist Dessie Jackson since 2018, per his Instagram page. Both parties have shared adorable shots of themselves on their respective pages. In fact, Mekki shared a photo of the couple cuddled together on the beach in July 2022.

It’s currently unclear when Mekki and Dessie first met. But judging by their behavior on social media, the pair seem to be very happy with one another.

Mekki Leeper recently shared the news that he's joining the comedy show ‘St. Denis Medical.’

It appears that life is pretty good for Mekki these days. Not only is he killing it on Jury Duty and still riding high off of his successful Comedy Central stand-up show, he recently shared the news of joining another cast. In an April 5, 2023, Instagram post, Mekki shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article about the new comedy pilot for St. Denis Medical.

Per the outlet, St. Denis Medical highlights doctors and nurses at an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital trying to treat patients while keeping their sanity in check. Mekki portrays Matt, an E.R. nurse who gets introduced to viewers on his first day on the job.