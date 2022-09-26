Sadistic Serial Killer Rosalind Dyer Is Back on ABC's 'The Rookie' — What Will She Bring to Season 5?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of The Rookie.

ABC's hit crime drama The Rookie officially returned for Season 5 on Sept. 25, 2022. Starring Firefly icon Nathan Fillion as divorced 40-something protagonist John Nolan, The Rookie sees him navigate the LAPD among a sea of rookie police officers 20 years his junior.

Now in its fifth installment, The Rookie — which comes from showrunner Alexi Hawley — puts John Nolan and his team face-to-face with a familiar enemy: serial killer Rosalind Dyer.