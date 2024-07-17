Home > Entertainment Rose McGowan Lives Comfortably — Details on Her Net Worth Rose McGowan thought about entering the NFT space, though that never came to fruition. By Sara Belcher Jul. 17 2024, Published 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor and activist Rose McGowan no longer frequents the screen, but she's incredibly happy with her life post-acting. Rose has left the U.S. and moved to Mexico, where she is currently a permanent resident with no plans of coming back to the States to live.

With years in Hollywood under her belt, her net worth is considerable — especially considering her lack of new projects in the works. So what is Rose's net worth? Let's break down her income.



What is Rose McGowan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rose McGowan is worth about $3 million. Throughout her career, she's made appearances in more than 60 different shows and films, raking in credits like Jawbreaker, Scream, Grindhouse, and Charmed, among others. She's also held a handful of directing, producing, and writing credits for film and television, including the docuseries Citizen Rose, which detailed her public accusations against Harvey Weinstein and her participation in the #MeeToo movement.

In 2021, the former actress talked about potentially moving into the cryptocurrency space, specifically selling NFTs. "In the past six years, I’ve amassed quite a body of short-form visuals, and the NFT world is perfect for it," she told The Guardian. "I don’t believe in gallery walls and museums, where the public only gets what’s left over after the rich people buy it up."

