Roseanne Barr's Net Worth Doesn't Reflect Her 2018 Cancelation

The ever-controversial Roseanne Barr has been making headlines again for her recent interview with RFK Jr., though her connection to the presidential candidate who has openly admitted to having a worm in his brain is one of the least bizarre pieces of her career. Rising to fame as a stand-up comedian before her time on Roseanne, the sitcom portraying a working-class family in the midwest United States, Roseanne's career has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

Though she initially gained notoriety for her jokes and quick wit, she's also made headlines for various public comments about politics and current events. Roseanne even briefly ran for president, initially vying for a spot on the Green Party ticket before running as the left-wing candidate for the Peace and Freedom Party in 2012. It's safe to say that she's had a pretty eventful career, but what is her net worth? Despite her brief cancelation, the comedian is still doing well for herself.

What's Roesanne Barr's net worth?

As of 2024, Roseanne Barr's net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite her dramatic fall from grace in 2018 following her racist tweets against former presidential senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, during which the revival of Roseanne was canceled, it seems the actress is still doing well for herself. Though the exact figures she earned from her time on Roseanne aren't public, it's estimated she earned as much as $21 million from the show's last season

In between her time on television, Roseanne has also done quite a bit of stand up performances. Her most recent one, being held at LOL San Antonio, has a pretty high attendance rate. According to her X account, one of the three dates is currently sold out, with tickets selling for around $55 a piece before taxes and fees. Post-Roseanne, she's leaned heavily into her comedy background, appearing on Cancel This on Fox Nation and the adult animated series Mr Birchum.