Rosie O'Donnell Shares Before and After Pictures of Her Facelift With Fans "I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. ... I thought it was a betrayal." By Niko Mann Published May 27 2026, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former talk show host and comedian Rosie O'Donnell has had a facelift, and the 64-year-old shared before-and-after pictures with her fans on her Instagram page. Rosie was quite candid with her fans and admitted to once being staunchly opposed to the idea of facelifts. However, after losing weight, she revealed that she had changed her mind about the procedure.

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"I used to feel very strongly about facelifts," she wrote. "Not casually—morally. I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never-ever, I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism. Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide. And then I lost 50 pounds." Rosie added that after looking in the mirror, she wasn't happy with the gravity, so to speak. "It wasn’t wrinkles—it was gravity," she added. "I’d look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging, this is… melting with intention."

Source: Mega

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Rosie O'Donnell had a facelift and she looks great.

Rosie shared the no-makeup before-and-after photographs on Instagram on May 27, and she also shared her story about her decision to have a facelift on Substack on May 26. The former A League of Their Own star also shared another picture of herself on Instagram wearing cosmetics, and it includes some of her story from her Substack message to fans.

"I tried to be evolved about it," she continued. "And say things like, 'This is natural. This is earned.' And then… 'umm, how earned does it have to look?' There’s a point where acceptance starts to feel like lying." Rosie went on to joke that her 13-year-old daughter, Clay, said she would not respect her if she had the procedure. "That’s a big statement from someone who still needs you to open jars."

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Rosie added that her daughter's reluctance made her put off the procedure for months. "And then I had this quiet realization," she wrote. "If I’m teaching clay anything, it can’t be that my body belongs to an idea either. Even a good idea. Even feminism. Because that’s still not freedom — that’s just a different authority telling you what you’re allowed to do with your own face. The former star of The View added that she had her facelift in January 2026, and she is happy with the results.

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"I didn’t disappear, I didn’t become someone else," she added. "I just stopped arguing with the mirror. And maybe that’s enough. Or at the very least…it’s what a lower deep plane face lift looks like when it minds its own business." The before-and-after pictures were shared on Instagram with the caption, "THE B4 & AFTER - story on substack @rosieodonnell."