Comedian Rosie O'Donnell's Net Worth Reflects Her Remarkable Career Success

Over the course of her career, Rosie O'Donnell has made a name for herself in part by saying exactly what she's thinking. Rosie has had her share of controversies over the years, but even so, she's managed to become an incredible success by any metric.

At the age of 62, Rosie still has plenty more life to live. Now that she's well past the peak of her career, though, many want to know what her net worth is. Here's what we know.

What is Rosie O'Donnell's net worth?

Rosie O'Donnell has a reported net worth of $80 million, which stems from her long career on TV, in movies, and as a stand-up comedian. She has also made smart real estate investments and written several books over the course of her career. More recently, Rosie has spent her time advocating on behalf of LGBTQ+ rights, a cause that she believes in deeply and has spoken out about throughout her career.

Birthdate: March 21, 1962 Birthplace: Commack, N.Y. Birth Name: Roseann O'Donnell Father: Edward Joseph O'Donnell Mother: Roseann Teresa

Rosie has made headlines for leaving the country.

Rosie's politics have been core to her identity for decades, and she actually left the country following Trump's return to office after deciding it was the best move for her and her child. “Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she said in a video on TikTok.

Rosie, whose grandparents are Irish, is apparently in the process of getting her Irish citizenship. “It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful," she said. She also said that she wasn't planning to return to the United States until she was confident that the rights of all citizens were being respected.

“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” she said. “And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back. It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”