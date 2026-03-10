Roxanne Perez Opens up About Shocking Health Scare and Back Surgery Recovery “My recovery is going well,” Roxanne Perez said after surgery to remove a painful mass in her back muscle. By Darrell Marrow Published March 10 2026, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@roxanne_wwe

WWE star Roxanne Perez is dealing with a real health issue, but the good news is that her update sounds promising. Roxanne has become one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars. WWE calls her “The Prodigy” from Laredo, Texas.

She came up through Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, where she became the youngest ROW Diamonds Champion. The wrestler is still early in her career, but Roxanne has already built a large fan base. Now, those fans are curious about her health.

What is going on with Roxanne Perez’s health?

Roxanne took to TikTok to reveal that she had surgery to remove a benign mass from her back after dealing with pain for months. She said her recovery is already moving in the right direction. "I travel every single week for Monday Night Raw, the brand that I wrestle on. But I’ve been out for about a week now,” she said. “I recently underwent a surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months. But I just didn't want to have time off. I honestly love what I do so so much.”

She also said the mass was located inside her muscle, which helps explain why the recovery has taken some time. Roxanne told fans, “My recovery is going well,” adding that the pain now mostly comes and goes.

Roxanne Perez’s career is hotter than ever.

Roxanne has been in WWE for nearly four years now. She signed with and began training at the WWE Performance Center in 2022. According to the WWE, she then made her NXT TV debut that April, with a win over Jacy Jayne. Not long after that, she won the first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Roxanne and Cora Jade later won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship at Great American Bash in July 2022. In December 2022, Roxanne won the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge and then captured the NXT Women’s Championship. In April 2024, she became a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. That achievement placed her in rare company alongside Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler.