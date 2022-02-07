Ruby Bridges' Legacy in the Field of Education Lives On — What Is the Activist up to Now?

The United States has had a troubled (ongoing) history with segregation between white people and people of color. Thanks to the implementation of Jim Crow laws throughout the early 1860s, public American facilities and businesses were able to instill a stark divide between services rendered to different races, with Black people systematically being treated more poorly than white people.

Ruby Bridges was among the first to break through the proverbial walls of segregation, and she continues forging her legacy to this day.