Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck A Look Back at the Rudest Guests in 'Below Deck' History "Chicken is what poor people eat," one guest famously declared. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 23 2024, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

While there is no denying there are high expectations when you book a yacht vacation, some of the guests featured on the Bravo franchise Below Deck crossed the line and were just plain rude to the crew. From accusing the staff of not providing the right cutlery to outright offensive comments, the rudest guests in Below Deck history truly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's take a look back at the guests who will not be allowed back on a charter, and where they are now. Hopefully, they have learned some manners (but we are not holding our breath).

Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott on 'Below Deck Med.'

5. Jill Zarin on 'Below Deck' Season 11, Episode 9

Despite not being the primary on the charter, former RHONY member Jill Zarin did not hold back when it came to giving her unsolicited advice to the crew on Below Deck. From bringing her own Diet Coke to her super specific preference sheet (she requested chocolate chip cookies every day at 3 p.m.), Jill was the definition of high maintenance.

Article continues below advertisement

However, she defended her behavior on Jeff Lewis Live. "What they said I was the worst guest in the world for is absolutely ridiculous because everything I said was yes, a teaching moment for them," she said. "Everything I gave was a suggestion in a very nice and loving way." She also revealed that she added $6,000 to the tip, which makes up for her behavior (just a little bit).

Article continues below advertisement

4. Butter Knife Expert on 'Below Deck Med' Season 9, Episode 11

Was it a butter knife or a fish knife? That was the debate on Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean between Chief Stew Aesha Scott and guest Neysla Paltsev, who also happens to be an etiquette coach. After Aesha reassured her she had a fish knife, Neysla went on to insult the crew, telling Aesha the "caviar service sucked."

Article continues below advertisement

Neysla and her group's rude behavior also prompted Captain Sandy Yawn to give a lecture and let them know she has canceled a guest's million euro charter over rude behavior. Following the episode, Neysla apologized during an Instagram Live, saying, "The dinner was definitely not my best moment and I should not have handled it the way I did. I was emotional and I couldn’t reel it back in. It wasn’t nice at all and for that I am really sorry about that."

Article continues below advertisement

3. The guests who refused to pack on 'Below Deck Sailing' Season 3, Episode 12

The third season of Below Deck Sailing introduced viewers to primary Dr. Nichols and her group of friends, who not only left their rooms super messy but they refused to pack their own suitcases. However, they did leave a hefty tip of $20,000 for the crew.

Article continues below advertisement

2. "Oyster Boy" on 'Below Deck' Season 5, Episode 5

You don't mess with Hannah Ferrier and one guest learned this the hard way. On Season 5 of Below Deck, primary charter guest Leon Glore was adamant he requested oysters on his preference sheet, prompting Hannah to prove him wrong. But not before calling him an "outright a--hole."

Article continues below advertisement

1. "Chicken is for poor people" on 'Below Deck' Season 6, Episode 11